England had a mixed day on the field as after early dominance from Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, they managed to get back into the game and bowl out the visitors for 378 runs. However, after a late comeback by the bowlers, the English openers struggle and were unable to form a partnership, losing wickets early. Meanwhile, we bring you the stat highlights from Day 2 of the ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2021. Devon Conway Becomes Seventh Batsman To Score Double Century On Test Debut.

Devon Conway carried on from the previous scoring a double century, becoming only the seventh batsman in history to reach a double ton on Test cricket debut. The left-hander was supported well by Henry Nicholls, but sensational bowling from Mark Wood and English debutant Ollie Robinson got the home side back into the game.

# Devon Conway became the seventh batsman to score a double century on Test debut

# Conway is the second New Zealand batsman to score a double ton on his Test debut after Matthew Sinclair

# Devon Conway’s 200 is the second-highest score by a New Zealand batsman on Test debut

# Henry Nicholls scored his 11th Test fifty

# Rory Burns scored his 9th Test half-century

The hosts have managed to get themselves back in the game after losing early wickets courtesy of a partnership between Rory Burns and Joe Root and the duo will be hoping to build on this on the third day. The next day will be crucial as it could give an idea of which way the match is heading.

