A big game in the ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 between England (ENG) and New Zealand (NZ) is scheduled to take place on 1 November (Tuesday) at the Gabba in Brisbane. It will be the 33rd match of the tournament and will kick-start at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction ENG vs NZ T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. England vs New Zealand Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About ENG vs NZ Cricket Match in Brisbane

Enduring a defeat at the hands of Ireland in the second match, followed by a washout due to rains in the next match against Australia, England are certainly in a do-or-die situation and will have to win both of their remaining matches. Earlier, England had opened their account in the Super 12 stage with a win against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, New Zealand is the only unbeaten team in the Super 12 stage so far from Group 1. The Kiwis won two of their three matches against Australia and Sri Lanka by huge margins. One of the three matches which was set to be played against Afghanistan got abandoned due to rain. The Kane Williamson-led side is currently topping the group 1 points table and emerging out to be the favorites to lift the trophy.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler (ENG), Devon Conway (NZ) and Finn Allen (NZ) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Glenn Phillips (NZ), Dawid Malan (ENG) and Moeen Ali (ENG) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Sam Curran (ENG) and Liam Livingstone (ENG) could be our all-rounders.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Trent Boult (NZ), Mark Wood (ENG) and Lockie Ferguson (NZ) could form the bowling attack.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Devon Conway (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Dawid Malan (ENG), Moeen Ali (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Trent Boult (NZ), Mark Wood (ENG), Lockie Ferguson (NZ).

Sam Curran (ENG) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Jos Buttler (ENG) could be selected as the vice-captain.

