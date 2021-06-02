England and New Zealand face-off in the two-match Test series. The first Test begins today (June 02) at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The series takes pace days ahead of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final which sees New Zealand take on India. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team can scroll down below for Dream11 playing XI tips and predictions. NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Netherlands vs Ireland, 1st ODI 2021.

England will be without Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer as both of them are injured. England will also miss the services of players who took part in the IPL. New Zealand, on the other hand, are without fast-bowler Trent Boult, who has been rested with ICC WTC final coming up.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction- Wicket-keeper: We suggest you to pick New Zealand’s BJ Watling as a wicketkeeper. Though you can pick maximum of four wicketkeepers but we will stick to one.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction- Batsmen: We suggest you to pick six batsmen in your ENG vs NZ Dream11 team. And they will be- Joe Root (ENG), Kane Williamson (NZ), Ross Taylor (NZ), Tom Latham, Ollie Pope (ENG) and Devon Conway (NZ).

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction- All-Rounders: We would pick just one all-rounder and he will be Colin de Grandhomme.

Ross Taylor and James Anderson can be your choices for captain and vice-captain respectively.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction- Bowlers: We would go with three bowlers in our Dream11 team for ENG vs NZ, Tim Southee (NZ), Stuart Broad (ENG) and James Anderson (ENG).

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Billings, Olly Stone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Haseeb Hameed.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Doug Bracewell, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2021 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).