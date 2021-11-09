After an exciting round of cricket in the Super 12 stage, it has come down to four teams fighting it out in the semifinal to attain top glory. In the first of the two semifinal clashes, England would lock horns against New Zealand. England have been one of the few sides in this T20 World Cup who have had a balanced lineup, succeeding in every department. They entered the semifinal as toppers of Group 1 whereas New Zealand did pretty well to make it to the last four after losing to Pakistan in the first match. This would be a rematch of the 50-over World Cup final in 2019 where Eoin Morgan's men came out as winners. New Zealand Qualifies for T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Finals, Check Out 3 Occasions When the Kiwis Have Proven to be a Stumbling Block for India In Test, ODI & T20I Championships

New Zealand would have a tough challenge against England but with the latter being without Jason Roy, who has been one of their in-form players. The pace duo of Tim Southe and Trent Boult would be a challenge for the England batters while Jos Buttler and the rest will try and aim to bat freely, the way that they have done so far. Let us take a look at suggestions for your Dream11 Fantasy Teams of this match.

ENG vs NZ Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler (England) can be named as wicket-keeper in your Dream 11 ENG vs NZ fantasy team.

ENG vs NZ Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batmen - Martin Guptill (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), and Jonny Bairstow (ENG), can be picked as your Dream 11 ENG vs NZ fantasy team's batsmen.

ENG vs NZ Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders - Jimmy Neesham (NZ) and Moeen Ali (ENG) can be named as the all-rounders on this side.

ENG vs NZ Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers - Trent Boult (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Chris Jordan (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG) and Tim Southee (NZ) can form the bowling attack for your fantasy team.

ENG vs NZ Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 team Prediction: Jos Buttler (England), Martin Guptill (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), and Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Moeen Ali (ENG), Trent Boult (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Chris Jordan (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG), Tim Southee (NZ)

Jos Buttler (ENG) can be named captain of your ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team while Trent Boult being named vice-captain.

