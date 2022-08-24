The second test of the three-match series between England (ENG) and South-Africa (SA) is scheduled to start from 25 to 29 August 2022 and will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stratford England. The match will commence at 03:30 PM as per the IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for England vs South-Africa second test face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. England Playing XI for Second Test Against South Africa Announced

In an eventful match, South-Africa wrapped the first test in three days winning it by an innings and 12 runs at epic Lord's Cricket Ground. England were bundled on 165 runs in the first innings courtesy to Kagiso Rabada's sensational spell of 5/52 in 19 overs and Anrich Nortje's 3/63 in 13 overs. In response, South-Africa lead by 161 runs in their first innings. Sarel Erwee top scored 73 off 146 balls and Marco Jansen added valuable contribution of 48 in 79 balls. England while trailing in the second innings by 161 runs, were dismissed by proteas on 149 all out in their second innings. Anrich scalped 3 meanwhile Rabada, Maharaja and Jansen each clinched 2 wickets. Hence, South-Africa defeated England by an innings and 12 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three test match series.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jonny Bairstow (ENG) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Sarel Erwee (SA), Ollie Pope (ENG), Dean Elgar (SA) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Keshav Maharaj (SA), Joe Root (ENG), Ben Stokes (ENG), Aiden Markram (SA) could be our all-rounders

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Stuart Broad (ENG), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA) could form the bowling attack

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Jonny Bairstow (ENG),Sarel Erwee (SA), Ollie Pope (ENG), Dean Elgar (SA),Keshav Maharaj (SA), Joe Root (ENG), Ben Stokes (ENG), Aiden Markram (SA), Stuart Broad (ENG), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA).

Ben Stokes (ENG) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Kagiso Rabada (SA) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2022 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).