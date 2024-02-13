England have encountered yet another issue with visa, this time with Rehan Ahmed who was reportedly stopped at the Hirasar airport ahead of the India vs England 3rd Test. The Ben Stokes-led outfit had left India post the Visakhapatnam Test where they suffered a 106-run defeat, for a break in Abu Dhabi and this happened when they returned to India for the resumption of the Test series. India are to take on England in the third encounter of the five-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, which starts from February 15. The series is levelled 1-1 with both teams looking to take a lead as they head into the Rajkot Test. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd Test vs England: Dhruv Jurel To Debut? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Rajkot.

According to a report in Sportstar, the leg-spinner was stopped at the airport because he had a single-entry visa. A delay followed before he was granted entry after being given a two-day visa as a short-term solution. The report also states that this issue is likely to be resolved soon. Earlier, a controversy had broken out over his teammate Shoaib Bashir receiving his visa late, which led him to miss the India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad. Skipper Ben Stokes said that he was devastated that a young player like Bashir had to experience such a thing but the 20-year-old later linked up with England squad before making his Test debut in Vizag. KL Rahul Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, Devdutt Padikkal to Replace to Injured Indian Cricketer: Report.

With the series tied at 1-1, both teams will be aiming to take their performance up by a notch in order to come out on top in Rajkot. India earlier had announced its squad for the remaining three Tests which revealed that Virat Kohli would be unavailable for the remainder of the series. Besides, Shreyas Iyer was not included while there was a maiden call-up in store for Bengal fast bowler Akash Deep.

