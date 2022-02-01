It is time for semifinal in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022. In the first semis of Super League, England U19 will be up against Afghanistan U19. The ENG U19 vs AFG U19 match starts at 06:30 PM IST and will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound. Both the teams will be looking to make it to the finals. Meanwhile, if you are looking for ENG vs AFG U19 live streaming online and live TV telecast details, you can scroll down for all the information. Dewald Brevis, SA U19 Cricketer, Bats Like AB de Villiers; Teammates Call him 'Baby AB' (Watch Video)

Afghanistan U19 defended a paltry total of 134 against Sri Lanka U19 in the quarterfinal and that makes them a dangerous side. England U19 will be in no mood to take young Afghans lightly, who had a comfortable win against South Africa U19 in their quarterfinal match.

ENG vs AFG U19 CWC 2022 Live Telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022. It will provide live telecast of select matches. The England vs Afghanistan U19 Super League Semifinal 1 match will be available on TV as well. Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD will provide live telecast of the IND U19 vs BAN U19 cricket match. Earthquake Felt During Ireland vs Zimbabwe U-19 World Cup Match at Queen's Park Oval, Live Visuals Shook (Watch Video).

ENG vs AFG U19 CWC 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

With Star Sports as the official broadcaster, the England vs Afghanistan U19 Super League semifinal 1 live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports’ OTT platform. However, fans will have to buy a subscription to enjoy the services. The ENG vs AFG U19 cricket match live streaming online will be available on ICC TV as well but in select regions.

