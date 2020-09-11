England will eye a perfect start to the series when they host Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series on September 11, 2020 (Friday). England vs Australia first ODI match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Eoin Morgan’s team beat Australia convincingly in the T20I series and will be hoping for a similar result from the ODIs where also they have some sweet memories from a year ago. Meanwhile, fans searching for live telecast, free live streaming online, scores, match timings and other details for the ENG vs AUS 1st ODI, please scroll down for all relevant and necessary information. England vs Australia 1st ODI 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast, Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

The last time England and Australia faced-off in an ODI match was at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals where England trounced the Aussies on their way to a maiden World Cup title win. Australia had, however, beaten England quite comfortably in the group stages of CWC 19. This will also be the second series under the new ICC Cricket World Cup Super League which will determine the qualification for the next 50-over World Cup in India. Australia have lost and been battered in each of their last two bilateral series against England. Michael Holding Lashes Out at England and Australia for Not Taking a Knee in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement During Ongoing Series.

England vs Australia, 1st ODI Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

England vs Australia 1st ODI match will take place on September 11, 2020 (Friday). The match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground and it has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 1:00 pm local time).

England vs Australia, 1st ODI Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans in India can live telecast the England vs Australia 1st ODI match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for ENG vs AUS 2020 series in India. Fans can follow live action on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. Unfortunately, the game will not be broadcast with Hindi commentary.

England vs Australia, 1st ODI Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Those unable to watch the England vs Australia match live on television sets can watch the live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the ENG vs AUS 1st ODI match online on its mobile app as well on the website. JIO subscribers can also follow the live-action as live streaming will also be available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also be providing live-action online.

England vs Australia, 1st ODI Match 2020 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

Fans can also follow the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary online. We at LatestLY.com will be providing you with regular live score and ball-by-ball updates from the England vs Australia 1st ODI match.

Apart from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, this will also be a contest between the world’s top-ranked ODI side and former no 1. England and Australia share a strong and historical rivalry on the cricket field and going by that contest alone, this should be an exciting encounter.

