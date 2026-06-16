England vs Ireland Live Streaming Online: Watch ENG-W vs IRE-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Free Telecast

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 continues to deliver thrilling cricketing action, and today, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, hosts England Women face off against Ireland Women in a highly anticipated group stage match. The encounter is scheduled to take place at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. This clash is part of the expanded tenth edition of the tournament, featuring 12 teams competing across England and Wales until July 5, 2026. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

England, buoyed by their home advantage and recent strong performances, including series victories over India and New Zealand, will be looking to maintain their momentum in the tournament. Ireland, having navigated through qualifiers to reach this stage, will be aiming to upset their neighbours and make a significant statement in the competition. Historically, England Women have held the upper hand in T20 International encounters against Ireland Women, leading the overall head-to-head record 3-1 in T20Is. Their only T20 World Cup meeting was in February 2023, where England emerged victorious by four wickets.

ENG-W vs IRE-W Match Schedule & Venue

Match Date Time (IST) Venue Competition Stage England W vs Ireland W June 16, 2026 11:00 PM Hampshire Bowl, Southampton ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group Stage

Where to Watch England Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts globally can catch the England Women vs Ireland Women match across various television networks and streaming platforms. Here's a region-wise guide:

United Kingdom & Ireland: Sky Sports is the official broadcaster, with coverage available on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+. Crucially, all England and Ireland group matches, including this one, are available for free via the Sky Sports app and on Sky Mix TV channel, without requiring a subscription. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete WT20 Cricket WC Time Table .

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster, with coverage available on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+. Crucially, all England and Ireland group matches, including this one, are available for free via the Sky Sports app and on Sky Mix TV channel, without requiring a subscription. . India: Fans can tune into the Star Sports Network for live television coverage. Digital streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

As the tournament progresses, every match holds significant weight for teams eyeing a spot in the knockout stages. This England vs Ireland fixture promises to be a compelling battle as both teams vie for crucial points in their World Cup campaign.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).