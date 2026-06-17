England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 2nd Test 2026

The highly anticipated three-match Test series between England and New Zealand continues with its second encounter, commencing on June 17, 2026. After a captivating first Test at Lord's, which saw England emerge victorious, both teams now head to The Kia Oval in London for what promises to be another thrilling contest. Adding to the intrigue, New Zealand will be without veteran Kane Williamson, who announced his retirement from the Black Caps ahead of this second Test on June 12, 2026, at the age of 35. ENG vs NZ 2026: Will Young Replaces Retired Kane Williamson in New Zealand Squad for Test Series Remainder.

England, under interim captain Joe Root following Ben Stokes' disciplinary issues related to a nightclub incident, will be keen to build on their Lord's success, while New Zealand will be looking to level the series. This series marks England's return to Test cricket after their Ashes defeat and an opportunity to regain momentum in the 'Bazball' era.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Match England Men vs New Zealand Men, 2nd Test Series New Zealand Tour of England 2026 (Three-match Test series) Venue The Kia Oval, London Date Wednesday, June 17 – Sunday, June 21, 2026 Start Time 11:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) daily

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Here's where cricket enthusiasts can catch the live action from The Kia Oval across different regions:

India

Fans in India can watch the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live on the Sony Sports Network on television. For online streaming, SonyLIV will provide comprehensive coverage, as Sony Pictures Networks India holds exclusive television and digital rights for ECB matches in India until 2028. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss taking place at 3:00 PM IST.

United Kingdom

In the UK, Sky Sports holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the series through to 2028. Viewers can tune into Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels. Live streaming will be accessible via the Sky Go app for subscribers or through a NOW Sports Membership for flexible viewing options. Play begins daily at 11:00 AM BST. Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Dropped From England Squad for 2nd Test vs NZ; Joe Root Named Captain.

New Zealand

For viewers in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is the exclusive broadcaster for the entire series, holding rights for ECB Home International and Domestic cricket from 2026 through to 2030. Live streaming will be available via the Sky Sport Now subscription service. The match commences at 10:00 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST).

As the series unfolds, all eyes will be on The Kia Oval to see if England can solidify their lead or if New Zealand can bounce back to level the playing field. Don't miss a moment of this exciting Test cricket encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).