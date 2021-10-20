England and New Zealand take on each other in the warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This is the last practice game for both the teams ahead of Super 12 round. England took on India while New Zealand faced Australia earlier. Meanwhile, if you are looking ENG vs NZ practice match live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

While England lost India, New Zealand were handed defeat by Australia in the practice matches earlier. Both the teams will now be looking to register a win before going into the tournament proper.

When is England vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

England and New Zealand clash in the practice of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and it will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi on October 20, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of England vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. However, ENG vs NZ practice match won’t be available on Star Sports in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of England vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Good news for fans that England vs New Zealand practice match live streaming online will be available on Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2021 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).