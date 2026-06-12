England vs Sri Lanka Free Live Streaming Online: Watch ENG-W vs SL-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Telecast

The much-anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to ignite today, June 12, with a thrilling opening encounter between hosts England Women and Sri Lanka Women. This curtain-raiser for the expanded 12-team tournament promises to set a high standard as both teams eye a strong start to their campaign at the iconic Edgbaston in Birmingham. Birmingham Weather and Rain Forecast for ENG-W vs SL-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

The tournament, running from June 12 to July 5 across seven venues in England and Wales, sees England placed in Group 2 alongside Sri Lanka, New Zealand, West Indies, Ireland, and Scotland. Sri Lanka, having shown promising recent form, will be keen to challenge the formidable English side on their home turf.

Match Details

Detail Information Match England Women (ENG-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) Tournament ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Stage Opening Match, Group Stage Date Friday, June 12, 2026 Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham, England Local Time 6:30 PM BST IST Time 11:00 PM IST

Head-to-Head and Recent Form

Historically, England Women hold a significant advantage over Sri Lanka Women in T20 Internationals, winning 14 of their 18 encounters. Their recent form further underscores their strength, having secured 2-1 T20I series victories against both New Zealand and India, and showcased mixed form in their warm-up matches, winning one and losing one. England is currently ranked 2nd in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings.

Sri Lanka Women, ranked 6th, are also coming into the tournament with confidence. They recently swept a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh Women 3-0 and showcased winning form in their warm-up games. Their determined performances suggest they are well-prepared to challenge the top teams in the competition. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete WT20 Cricket WC Time Table.

Where to Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

Cricket enthusiasts globally can tune into the live action through various broadcast and streaming partners. The ICC has confirmed extensive global coverage for the tournament.

India

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network channels on television. For digital streaming, JioHotstar will provide live coverage.

United Kingdom & Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, and Sky Sports+ will telecast the matches. Live streaming will be available via the Sky Sports app and NOW (formerly Now TV). Crucially, the opening match, along with all home nations group games, both semi-finals, and the final, will be available free-to-air on Sky Mix and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

United States & Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can catch the action on Willow TV. Additionally, Willow Sports offers free coverage across its major FAST platforms, and streaming is also available via Cricbuzz through Willow. Google Doodle Honours ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Kickoff..

Australia

For fans in Australia, Prime Video will provide exclusive live and free coverage of all 33 matches, with no subscription required.

Rest of the World

For territories not covered by the above broadcasters, ICC.tv will provide live and free streaming of all remaining matches.

As the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway, all eyes will be on Edgbaston for what promises to be an exhilarating start to a landmark tournament in women's cricket. With both teams in good form, expect a captivating contest to kick off this prestigious event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).