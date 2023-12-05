England Cricket team is in West Indies for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five-games T20I series. Three Lions’ captain Jos Buttler mentioned that the tour will revive the English side after an abysmal World Cup campaign. But the team was on the wrong side of the results after heroics from Shai Hope, denying them an opening game win. There was a bit of confusion in the dying moments of the game, as Butler was stopped from reviewing an incorrect wide call by the on-field umpires. Providing the home side an extra delivery and more importantly a batsman got a lifeline in an important partnership". Shai Hope Joins Sir Vivian Richards and Virat Kohli in Elite List As West Indies Defeat England by Four Wickets in 1st ODI, Lead Series 1–0

The Incident took place in the 46th over of the second innings. West Indies needed 46 off 30 balls with five wickets in hand. The game was perfectly in balance with a wicket or a bad over could have decided the fate of the game. English pacer Gus Atkinson was bowling his ninth over of the match and had been very economical among his fellow pacers. Putting the ball at the right places he gave just three runs off the first five balls apart from a leg bye, putting pressure on opposition. With 42 needed off 25 balls, Atkinson bowled a slower bouncer to Shepherd, which was signaled “Wide” by the on-field umpire.

Captain Jos Butler and the rest of the England team felt that there was a “nick” which was confirmed in the replays. Following this, a long discussion the Umpire denied Butler a “review against Wide Call”. The wicket and dot ball might have affected the outcome of the game as the on-strike batsman, Shepherd, at the time of the “controversial call”, scored seven runs off the next five balls before getting out on 48.

West Indies Win Series Opener

WI WIN! The highest successful run chase at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.#WIvENG #WIHomeForChristmas pic.twitter.com/Q3XGQyraIi — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 3, 2023

The umpires, however, were correct to stop any review on the Wide ball call. ICC’s Playing Conditions allow players to only review decisions related to dismissals and not to any other decision. According to Article 3.1 of Appendix D of ICC’s ODI Playing Conditions deals with player reviews. The rules stated as follows,

3.1.1 – A player may request a review of any decision taken by the on-field umpires concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed, with the exception of ‘Timed Out’.

3.1.2 – No other decisions made by the umpires are eligible for a Player Review.

Interestingly, many leagues have accommodated some changes in the rule, allowing players to review questionable decisions but a similar provision has not yet made it to international cricket. This mainly prevented Buttler from further actions. Ouch! Nathan Ellis' Shot Hits Umpire On the Crotch During IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2023, Picture Goes Viral!

Shai Hope’s fastest ODI hundred took West Indies to a four-wicket win over England. He smashed three sixes in just four balls to win the game for his side. Shepherd also joined the party with 48 runs in just 28 balls. His contribution and partnership with Shai Hope tailored West Indies’ record chase at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. They both stitched an 89-run sixth-wicket partnership which turned the game in the hosts’ favour. West Indies now has a 1-0 lead in the series and the second game will be played on Wednesday, December 06, at the same venue.

