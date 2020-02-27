Everest Premier League 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 Competition in Nepal

Nepal’s premier cricketing T20 competition, the Everest Premier League has entered its fourth season will begin on March 14, 2020, and will be played till March 28, 2020. All the matches will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur as the six teams are set to battle it out for the elusive trophy. The fixtures for EPL 2020 has been released and defending champions Lalitpur Patriots will play Pokhara Rhinos in the opening game. Meanwhile, for the complete schedule and match timings, you can scroll below. You can also download the Everest Premier League 2020 Full Schedule PDF for free.
A lot of big-name players are set to grace this year’s competition as ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle will be playing for the Pokhara Rhinos while Sri Lankan hitter Upul Tharanga will be a part of Lalitpur Patriots’ squad. West Indian powerhouse Dwayne Smith will play for Bhairahawa Gladiators while Irish duo of Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien are named in Chitwan Tigers and Kathmandu Kings XI’s squad respectively. Chris Gayle to Play in Nepal's Everest Premier League 2020 For Pokhara Rhinos Team.
Lalitpur Patriots are the defending champions while Biratnagar Warriors won the competition a year before that. Panchakanya Tej, the team which won the first-ever edition of the Everest Premier League will not a part of this year’s tournament. There will be just one group as the teams will play each other in league-format before advancing to the play-offs.
Everest Premier League 2020 Full Schedule:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|March 14, 2020
|Pokhara Rhinos vs Lalitpur Patriots
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
|02:15 pm
|March 15, 2020
|Biratnagar Warriors vs Chitwan Tigers
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
|10:15 am
|Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Kathmandu Kings XI
|02:15 pm
|March 16, 2020
|Lalitpur Patriots vs Chitwan Tigers
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
|10:15 am
|Pokhara Rhinos vs Kathmandu Kings XI
|02:15 pm
|March 17, 2020
|Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Pokhara Rhinos
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
|10:15 am
|Biratnagar Warriors vs Lalitpur Patriots
|02:15 pm
|March 18, 2020
|Chitwan Tigers vs Kathmandu Kings XI
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
|10:15 am
|Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Biratnagar Warriors
|02:15 pm
|March 20, 2020
|Biratnagar Warriors vs Pokhara Rhinos
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
|10:15 am
|Lalitpur Patriots vs Bhairahawa Gladiators
|02:15 pm
|March 21, 2020
|Kathmandu Kings XI vs Biratnagar Warriors
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
|10:15 am
|Chitwan Tigers vs Bhairahawa Gladiators
|02:15 pm
|March 22, 2020
|Chitwan Tigers vs Pokhara Rhinos
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
|02:15 pm
|March 23, 2020
|Kathmandu Kings XI vs Lalitpur Patriots
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
|02:15 pm
|March 24, 2020
|Qualifier 1 (Group 1st vs Group 2nd)
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
|02:15 pm
|March 25, 2020
|Eliminator (Group 3rd vs Group 4th)
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
|02:15 pm
|March 26, 2020
|Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator)
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
|02:15 pm
|March 28, 2020
|Final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2)
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
|02:15 pm
The top four teams in the group will qualify for the play-offs where the 1st and 2nd placed teams will face each other in the Qualifier 1. The teams in the 3rd and 4th spot will play in eliminator one and the winner will advance to the Qualifier 2. The finals of the tournament will be played on March 28, 2020.