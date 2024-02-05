The South African T20 League SA20 is currently ongoing in South Africa. Starting in 2023, the league has attracted some quick eyeballs with some great cricketing action, passionate fans, eye-catching backdrops and great atmosphere. CSA has been helped to a lot of extent due to exisiting Iand well established IPL franchises buying stakes in the six franchises representing Capetown, Paarl, Durban, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Eastern Cape region. The first season of the SA20 was a great success and the currently ongoing second season has seemingly bettered it with it's packaging. CSA are committed to the overall cause of the league and has not hesitated to send a reserve squad to New Zealand to honour contractual obligations. Although, SA20 has reportedly taken it's first blow and it has come from an unexpected direction of player safety as West Indian cricketer Fabian Allen has been robbed outside the Team Hotel. SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape End League Stage With Top Spot After Win Over Paarl Royals.

According to report from Cricbuzz, West Indian international cricketer, Fabian Allen, recently fell victim to a harrowing incident of a gunpoint mugging in Johannesburg. The 28-year-old all-rounder from Jamaica, who currently represents the Paarl Royals franchise in the SA20 league, was targeted outside the team hotel, leaving the cricketer shaken.

The assailants, armed with a gun, confronted Allen near the renowned Sandton Sun Hotel, forcibly taking away his phone and personal belongings, including a bag. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of players participating in the SA20.

Multiple sources connected to the Paarl Royals team, SA20, and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have confirmed the incident. A CWI source acknowledged the situation, assuring that Allen is unharmed. Additionally, a representative from the West Indies board expressed relief after establishing contact with the player. SA20 2024: Kumar Sangakkara Points Out South African T20 League's Great Potential Now and in Future.

Despite attempts to obtain information, queries directed to the Paarl Royals management did not yield a response. An SA20 league spokesperson, while not denying the incident, redirected inquiries to a police officer who, at the time of the print, had no immediate information. The player himself could not be reached for a comment.

