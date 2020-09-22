Faf du Plessis was seen in great touch in the opening game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 19, 2020. Du Plessis made unbeaten 58 runs from 44 balls with a strike rate of 131.82. In the upcoming game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings, the Proteas batsman will play a handy role. Rajasthan Royals will indeed look to dismiss him early to have an advantage in the game. Meanwhile, CSK has shared an amazing post of Faf du Plessis striking the ball perfectly in nets ahead of RR vs CSK, Dream11 IPL 2020. Scroll down to check out the amazing video. MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson & Other Chennai Super Kings Players Chill Out at Shoot Session Ahead of RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 (Watch Video)

Rajasthan Royals will be playing their first game of IPL 2020 on September 23, 2020, against Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR finished at the sixth position in IPL 2019. This time Rajasthan Royals will be led by Steve Smith. In the upcoming game, RR will not have Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in the side. Buttler is still under quarantine while Stokes is with his father in New Zealand to take care of his health. CSK is motivated after great batting performance by Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayadu in the previous game. Rayadu made 71 runs from 48 balls against MI for which he was awarded Man of the Match. Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith Has A Motivational Message For Fans Ahead of RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 (Watch Video)

Faf du Plessis Striking The Ball Well

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will look forward to taking a lead by registering a win against Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming game. On the other hand, RR will have to play their best game if they have to emerge victorious against a strong CSK side.

