For the first time in 125 years, the iconic inter-school tournament in Mumbai- Harris Shield- will be streamed live. The 2023 final of Harris Shield takes place between Swami Vivekanand International Borivali and General Education Academy at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. And FanCode, the sports over-the-top (OTT) platform will provide the live streaming online of the three-day game which starts on December 11. DD Sports to Provide Live Telecast of India vs South Africa T20I and ODI Series on Free Dish Platform.

Harris Shield is one of the oldest inter-school cricket tournaments in India and was started in 1897. The grassroots level cricket tournament has seen many Indian cricket team stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, and Shardul Thakur take part in the tournament during their school days.

"Yes, this year’s Harris Shield final will be telecast live on FanCode. This is a part of our continued commitment to grassroot sports. We’ve been focused on trying to figure on do you get sports which haven’t got coverage and access in the past to sports fans across the country," FanCode CEO and co-founder, Yannick Colaco, was quoted as saying by Times Of India. WPL 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women’s Premier League Teams After Auction.

"We telecasted the Women’s Under-19 World Cup this year, and we are telecasting the Under-17 World Cup right now, so we telecast a lot of junior sporting events, which aren’t high-profile," he added.

Nadim Memon, Cricket Secretary of Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA), which organises the cricket tournament said, "We have teamed up with PitchVision and FanCode to broadcast these young cricketers’ performances on a global platform."

The grassroots level tournament saw a massive 664-run partnership by the then two young cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli in 1988. Apart from it, Prithvi Shaw's 546 runs off 330 balls also came in the Harris Shield tournament.

