Fans Eager for MS Dhoni’s Return to Cricket Field As #AwaitingForDHONIComeback Trends on Twitter Ahead of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings. (Photo Credits: IANS)

MS Dhoni hasn’t played for India in over seven months now but it is clear for everyone to see that the fans miss the wicket-keeper batsman every time the national team takes the field. The 38-year-old last played on July 9, 2019, and has been on a sabbatical since then. The batsman has missed a number of series for India and fans are eager to see their favourite player in the pitch. With the player all-set to return to the cricket field in the upcoming edition of the IPL, MSDians have trended #AwaitingForDHONIComeback on social media websites. Fans Miss MS Dhoni As India Once Again Falls Short in Run-Chase Against New Zealand, Nostalgic ICC Reminds Them of 2019 Cricket World Cup Semi-Final.

The 38-year-old last donned an Indian jersey during the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand which India lost by 18 runs. Since then, the world-cup winning captain has stayed away from international cricket and due to this a lot of rumours about him retiring from the game have surfaced on the internet. Dhoni has not yet revealed anything about his future plans but one thing is for sure that the wicket-keeper batsman will be taking part in IPL 2020 and his fans cannot wait for the return of the man who defined an era of Indian cricket. Dhoni certainly seems unfazed by the rumours as he was recently seen enjoying his time away from the game in the Maldives along with wife Sakshi and former team-mates RP Singh and Piyush Chawla. MS Dhoni Serves Panipuri to RP Singh and Piyush Chawla During His Maldives Vacation (Watch Video).

Last-Two IPL's

DHONI's stats in last 2 IPL Seasons ( 2018, 2019 ) Runs - 871 Average - 79.18 STRIKE RATE - 142.5 Half Centuries - 6 2020 Loading... 😎🔥#AwaitingForDHONIComeback pic.twitter.com/MoHAlAP0Ng — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) February 8, 2020

Captain Cool

Only Captain to Win 100 Matches in IPL History 💛 #AwaitingForDHONIComeback pic.twitter.com/svzhqEfxX0 — Chennai Super Kings FC (@CskIPLTeam) February 8, 2020

Get Ready

Get ready to witness EARTH shattering response 🤩😎 #AwaitingForDhoniComeback pic.twitter.com/2R4JhEj4sP — DHONI Era™ 🤩 (@TheDhoniEra) February 8, 2020

Dhoni Era

What is the craziest thing you have done as an MSDian 🤩? Share your thoughts 😋#AwaitingForDHONIComeback pic.twitter.com/5hPfleietc — DHONI Era™ 🤩 (@TheDhoniEra) February 8, 2020

One and a Half Months To Go

Leader

Just 7 words' description but cannot be used for anyone else. #AwaitingForDHONIComeback pic.twitter.com/raGUBXDYDI — Sunny ☀️ (@SunnyShines_) February 8, 2020

MS Dhoni will once again lead his beloved Chennai Super Kings in the thirteenth edition of the IPL. The 38-year-old has already led CSK to three titles and will be eager to add another trophy in the cabinet this year and level Mumbai Indians’ record of four title-victories.