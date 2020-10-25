Kings XI Punjab gave huge boost to their playoff chances as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Saturday (October 24, 2020) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. KL Rahul’s team closed the gap on the teams in the top four positions and have given them a good chance of making it into the knockout stages of the competition. KXIP vs SRH Highlights IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 Runs.

David Warner won the toss and asked the Kings XI Punjab to bat first which looked like a masterstroke at that point. KXIP rested Mayank Agarwal for the game. But after a decent start to their innings, KXIP lost their way as from being 66/1 in the tenth over, the Punjab side could only manage 127 runs in their twenty overs. Rashid Khan bowled a sensational spell of 2/14 in four overs. Chris Gayle Becomes Second Batsman After Kieron Pollard to Complete 400 T20 Innings, Achieves Milestone During KXIP vs SRH Clash in IPL 2020.

Chasing the target, Sunrisers Hyderabad made a meal, especially after skipper David Warner giving them a quick start. The 2016 champions lost their way in the middle overs as Manish Pandey struggled to score runs as the asking rate increased. SRH lost seven wickets for just 14 runs as they let the game slip from their hands, in which they once were in complete command. Fans were impressed with the character showed by KL Rahul’s team and praised.

Amazing amazing effort !!! Big up boys 👊🏽👊🏽🔥 #SaddaPunjab #SRHvsKXIP — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) October 24, 2020

KINGS XI PUNJAB BEAT SRH BY 12 RUNS. What a comeback from kxip! 🤩#SRHvsKXIP #IPL2020 #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/3ddCDM8f61 — Ki R aN (@crickwithki) October 24, 2020

#KXIP has pulled of an amazing win that seemed nearly impossible through the half way mark !! Scintillating game !arshdeepsingh ,Jordan ,Bishnoi and the rest of the bowling line up were to good . All in all it was bowlers show tonight. #SRHvsKXIP #IPL2020 — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) October 24, 2020

With the win, Kings XI Punjab moved to fifth in the points table and have closed the difference with the top for teams to just two points. KL Rahul’s team will face Kolkata Knight Riders next, who are a place above them in the team standings and will replace them if they manage to beat them on October 26, 2020 (Monday).

