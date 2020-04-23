Sachin Tendulkar Fans Trend #HappyBirthdaySachin on Twitter Ahead of Master Blaster’s 47th Birthday
Many prominent have graced the game of cricket and their prolific performances will be remembered for a long time too. However, will anyone be hailed as ‘God of Cricket’? Well, that’s the title fans have given to India’s legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. The former batting sensation will celebrate his 47th birthday on Friday (April 24, 2020). However, the fans have already started the celebrations by trending #HappyBirthdaySachin on Twitter. Earlier, Tendulkar revealed that he will not be celebrating his birthday this year as the mark of respect to frontline workers leading India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his fans certainly can’t be restricted from cherishing the special day of the Master Blaster. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: From 98 vs Pakistan to 241 vs Australia, Top Six Knocks by the Master Blaster That Redefined Cricket.

Sachin!! Sachin!!- chanted the whole stadium which the talismanic batsman used to the field during his playing days. Well, it might have been over six years since his retirement. However, there seems to be no effect on his fandom. During the course of his 23-year old career, the right-handed batsman toiled many potent bowling line-ups across the globe and piled up a mountain of runs. In fact, his tally of 34357 runs and 100 centuries is still the most for any batsman in international cricket. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitter went berserk ahead of Master Blaster’s 47th birthday.

Apart from his prowess with the bat, Tendulkar will also be remembered for his humble behaviour which makes him a great ambassador of the game. Even after retirement, he is often spotted playing cricket in street with kids. He has also played many charity matches with various former players. Tendulkar was last seen in World Road Safety Series where he was leading Indian legends. However, the tournament was called off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.