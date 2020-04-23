Sachin Tendulkar Fans Trend #HappyBirthdaySachin on Twitter Ahead of Master Blaster’s 47th Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Many prominent have graced the game of cricket and their prolific performances will be remembered for a long time too. However, will anyone be hailed as ‘God of Cricket’? Well, that’s the title fans have given to India’s legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. The former batting sensation will celebrate his 47th birthday on Friday (April 24, 2020). However, the fans have already started the celebrations by trending #HappyBirthdaySachin on Twitter. Earlier, Tendulkar revealed that he will not be celebrating his birthday this year as the mark of respect to frontline workers leading India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his fans certainly can’t be restricted from cherishing the special day of the Master Blaster. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: From 98 vs Pakistan to 241 vs Australia, Top Six Knocks by the Master Blaster That Redefined Cricket.

Sachin!! Sachin!!- chanted the whole stadium which the talismanic batsman used to the field during his playing days. Well, it might have been over six years since his retirement. However, there seems to be no effect on his fandom. During the course of his 23-year old career, the right-handed batsman toiled many potent bowling line-ups across the globe and piled up a mountain of runs. In fact, his tally of 34357 runs and 100 centuries is still the most for any batsman in international cricket. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitter went berserk ahead of Master Blaster’s 47th birthday.

Massive Fandom!!

There is Tendulkar, then there is daylight & then there is the rest. @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/w2oUqr4aOp — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 23, 2020

Moments From His Last Match!!

Most Emotional moment for every Sachin Fan. Miss You God of Cricket@sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/qP3EJVHMIp — D Е Е Р А И К А Я 🇮🇳 (@SachinsWarrior) April 23, 2020

When He Got Bharat Ratna!!

Proudest moment for every Sachin fans when he awarded with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. He became the youngest recipient & the only sportsman To Receive Bharat Ratna _/\_ My Twitter DP is dedicated to this iconic moment. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/CRsTX0IYAF — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 23, 2020

God Of Cricket!!

The Love towards Sachin from fans is incomparable 🙏🙏🙏 Follow full thread to Know💙🤗🔥#HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/HKAlswgU0C — Sasi Sachin Devotee (@SachinBhakth_10) April 23, 2020

Just Hear The Chants!!

MADNESS FOR SACHIN😱😱😱 Is It In India? No Its In Australia. This happened in world cup 2015 final the loudest cheer is always for Sachin. God Of Cricket & He Never Retires From Our Hearts@sachin_rt 🙏🙏🙏#HappyBirthdaySachin#HBDCricketGodసచిన్ pic.twitter.com/8mflskGgTP — Sachin🇮🇳 Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) April 23, 2020

Gentleman!!

What If I Tell You : Sachin Got Out 48 Times Due To Umpires Wrong Decision And He Walked Out Without Saying A Word Pure Gentleman Of The Sport #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/mBlUmHYGkk — MI Kerala FC (@MIKeralaFC) April 23, 2020

Those Words From Virat Kohli!!

"He's carried the burden of the nation for 21 years, it's time we carried him on our shoulders." - Virat Kohli 🙏🏼♥️🎉@sachin_rt #SachinTendulkar#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/pC4baREWrr — Sachin🇮🇳 Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) April 23, 2020

Apart from his prowess with the bat, Tendulkar will also be remembered for his humble behaviour which makes him a great ambassador of the game. Even after retirement, he is often spotted playing cricket in street with kids. He has also played many charity matches with various former players. Tendulkar was last seen in World Road Safety Series where he was leading Indian legends. However, the tournament was called off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.