Pace in pace! One of the exciting things that fans look up to is the speed that bowlers clock during the tournament. Fast bowling is one of the most difficult aspects of the game and it is even tougher to clock high speeds consistently. One of the best sights for a fast bowler is to see a searing delivery rattle the stumps and although all quick deliveries might not end up with the same outcome, the fact that it had pace itself is itself impressive. Over the years, there have been some seriously fast bowlers in the Indian Premier League. There are some usual suspects of course in the form of Umran Malik, Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph among others in recent times. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Lockie Ferguson holds the record for bowling the fastest ball of the tournament so far. The Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer clocked 154.1 kph during their match against defending champion Gujarat Titans. The Kiwi fast bowler also held the record for bowling the fastest ball in the last season of the Indian Premier League, registering a speed of 157.3kmph. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik fell just short, clocking 157 kmph. Orange Cap in IPL 2023 Updated.

Fastest Balls in IPL 2023

Player Team Speed (kmph) Lockie Ferguson Kolkata Knight Riders 154.1 Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 152.1 Mark Wood Lucknow Super Giants 151.2 Anrich Nortje Delhi Capitals 148.8 KM Asif Rajasthan Royals 148.5

Shaun Tait holds the record for bowling the fastest ball in the history of the Indian Premier League, registering a pace of 157.7 kmph. As said before, players like Ferguson and Umran Malik are among the contenders to surpass this record. It would be interesting to see who takes the cake at the end of this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).