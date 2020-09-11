IPL Fastest Centuries Records: It won’t take much time to think who would be holding the record of scoring the fastest century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Well, it is none other than Universe Boss Chris Gayle who has scored the fastest hundred in the history of IPL. And not once, but such has been Gayle’s prowess that he features twice in the list of top 10 fastest hundreds. Travis Head etched his name in IPL history when he smashed the fourth fastest hundred in the history of the tournament. List of Centuries in IPL 2024: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 17.

Chris Gayle scored a mind-boggling record century against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013. Gayle completed his and IPL’s fastest century in just 30 balls, and went on to score 75 more runs in the innings. He scored 175 runs, where he hit 17 blasting sixes and 13 smashing fours. It was Yusuf Pathan who held the record for fastest IPL century before Gayle. Pathan had scored 100 runs off 37 balls where he hit eight monstrous sixes and nine crafty fours in his innings. David Miller and Travis Head sit in third and fourth spots on this list. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

Fastest Centuries in IPL History

Sr No Player Team Opposition Season Balls Faced 1 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pune Warriors 2013 30 2 Yusuf Pathan Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians 2010 37 3 David Miller Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2013 38 4 Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2024 39 5 Adam Gilchrist Deccan Chargers Mumbai Indians 2008 42 6 AB de Villiers Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Lions 2016 43 7 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight 2017 43 8 Sanath Jayasuriya Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2008 45 9 Murali Vijay Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals 2010 46 10 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab 2015 46

The Indian Premier League 2024 is the 17th edition of the tournament and it has already been a memorable competition with several records going for a toss. Batters have made merry in the competition with Sunrisers Hyderabad going on to register the highest team total in IPL history as well. Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions after they beat Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected final.

