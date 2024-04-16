As per a report by Fox News, former Australian cricketer and commentator Michael Slater collapsed in court after his bail plea was rejected in the domestic violence case. The police arrested Slater last weekend and he was in police custody. Slater was presented in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court which is an hour away to the north of Brisbane. Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Remanded in Police Custody for Assault and Stalking

Michael Slater was charged with unlawful stalking or intimidation, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation. The police further added that Slater sent unwanted text messages followed by intimidating phone calls in the last six months. Michael Slater, Former Australian Cricketer, Gets Charged With Assaulting Police

As per the Australian news agency ABC News, the court heard that the 54-year-old former cricketer has mental health conditions which can result in 'impulsive and reckless' behaviour. Michael Slater has been sent under police remand by the Maroochydore Magistrates Court and now has to appear on May 31. Slater was also charged with domestic violence in 2022 but then was dismissed under the mental ground in a local court in Sydney. He was ordered to undergo a 12-month treatment plan under the care of a doctor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).