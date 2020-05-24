Former Pakistani Cricketer Taufeeq Umar Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Currently Under Self-Quarantine

Taufeeq Umar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After top footballers like Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matudi being tested for coronavirus here is a big name from the cricketing fraternity which has shocked the world. As per a report published in Cricket Pakistan, Taufeeq Umar has been tested positive for coronavirus. The reports further state that the former opener of the Pakistani team is in self-quarantine at his home. Umar was one of the most important members of the squad in 2000 and played his last Test match against New Zealand in 2014. The pandemic situation created by the coronavirus, the entire world has come to a standstill. Fact Check: 'Pakistan Patient Recovers From Coronavirus, Throws Party to 100 People, Tested Positive Again' Fake News Goes Viral, Here's The Truth.

The people have been confined to their homes to break the chain of a deadly disease. The pandemic situation has also sent the sporting calendar to a toss. The NBA, Serie A, Bundesliga, EPL, La Liga, IPL had been called off for an indefinite period of time due to the pandemic situation created by the coronavirus. Globally, more than five million people have been affected due to the virus. Umar's case of coronavirus happens to be the first one in cricket.

Taufeeq Umar made his debut way back in August 2001 against Bangladesh in a longer format. He had scored 104 runs off 163 deliveries to help his team register a comprehensive victory. Back then Pakistan won by an innings and 264 runs. He was quite popular and had quite a formidable partnership with the likes of Salman Butt, but could not sustain any longer due to his form and primarily fitness issues. Umar retired from international cricket in 2016.