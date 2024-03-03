Former Rajasthan Cricketer Rohit Sharma Passes Away at 40 Due to Liver-Related Issues

Rohit Sharma, a former Rajasthan cricketer, has shockingly passed away at the age of 40. The right-hander, who opened the innings was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur due to issues with his liver. Unfortunately, the treatment did not bear fruit as he passed away on Saturday (March 2). Sharma was known as an aggressive batsman and made his first-class debut against Services in 2004. Cricketer Deepak Khandekar Tragically Dies While Playing Cricket in Madhya Pradesh.

In his debut match, he had scores of 12 and 26 in both innings with the match ending in a draw. Sharma would go on to make his List A debut the next year against Vidarbha and his T20 debut against Jaipur in 2007. He represented Rajasthan in seven first-class matches, where he scored 166 runs, with a highest score of 36 runs. In List A cricket, Sharma amassed 850 runs in 28 appearances with two centuries and three fifties. In four T20s, he scored 131 runs with a top score of 81 runs. Not just with the bat in hand but Sharma was also pretty handy with the ball. In four T20 matches, he took six wickets with his leg-spin bowling.

Sharma played his last match in 2014, ending a 10-year-old career and after that took to coaching and opened the RS Cricket Academy where he nurtured young talent in the sport. The news of his death has come as a shock to many in the Rajasthan cricket fraternity.

