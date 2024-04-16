Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma scripted history in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as he became the first Indian to hit 500 sixes in T20 cricket. In overall tally, Rohit is the fifth-highest six scorer in T20 cricket. The trio of West Indies stars dominate the top-5 standings with some impressive numbers. Here is a look at players with the most sixes in T20 format. IPL 2024: T20 Records Tumble During Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Run Fest.

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

The former West Indies opener, who is considered to be one of the best openers in the history of the game, has a whopping sum of 1,056 maximums to his name in 463 matches.

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

Gayle's teammate Pollard is the closest to his compatriot's tally with remarkable 860 sixes to his name in 660 matches.

Andre Russell (West Indies)

The dynamic all-rounder, who is still part of the West Indies set-up and is currently a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024, has smacked 678 sixes in 487 games.

Colin Munro (New Zealand)

Rohit Sharma (India)

The Indian skipper has enjoyed a prolific career in the T20 format. In 432 matches, Rohit, who is a part of the Mumbai Indians squad, has tonked 502 maximums. He went past the 500 mark after hitting 5 sixes against CSK on Sunday.