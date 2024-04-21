The Indian Premier League (IPL), is well-known for its thrilling matches. The powerful batting of the IPL is one of the main factors contributing to its excitement. The crowd gets excited by boundaries, maximums and the accomplishments of their favourite players.Throughout the IPL's 17 seasons, many well-known batters have competed, but very few have been able to record punishing blowouts like the fifties and hundreds. Let's take a look at players with the most fifties in the ongoing tournament. Top Five Highest Opening Partnerships Against Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League History.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen (Photo Credits: @IPL/ Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen holds the record for most fifties in this ongoing IPL 2024 season. Klaasen has smashed three half-centuries with a high score of unbeaten 80 at a strike rate of 199.21 in the six innings so far.

Riyan Parag (RR)

Rajasthan Royals Batter Riyan Parag (Credit: IPL Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag holds the joint second position in the list with three fifties in 7 innings in the tournament so far. Riyan has gathered 318 runs with the highest score of an unbeaten 84 at a strike rate of 161.42.

Sanju Samson (RR)

Sanju Samson (Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson holds the joint second position with three half-centuries in the 7 innings at a strike rate of 155.05. So far in the ongoing tournament Samson has gathered 276 runs with a best of not out 82.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo Credits: @IPl/ Twitter)

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav in his four outings has smashed two fifties at the strike rate of 171.05. His best knock in the tournament so far was a 78-run innings, gathering 130 runs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings captain Gaikwad has smashed two half-centuries in the 6 innings with a high score of 69. The newly appointed CSK captain has gathered 224 runs in the ongoing cash-rich league so far.