Hitting six sixes in an over in cricket is no mean feat. Cricket over the years have seen multiple records being created and broken as well but the art of smashing the ball all the way for all six deliveries in one over would always remain special and something, that would always be remembered in the folklore of this sport for the future to come. On Thursday, another new name got added to that list-Jaskaran Malhotra. Well, he might not be as well known or popular a player in international cricket but the USA wicketkeeper-batsman made sure he did enough to be remembered as part of the sport forever. The 31-year right-hander hammered six sixes during an ODI against Papua New Guinea, that too, in the very final over of that innings. Not just that, he too became the first American player to score an ODI hundred. He just entered a very special list of batsmen who have hit six sixes in one over in international cricket. MS Dhoni Returns: Netizens React to Blockbuster Announcement As Former Skipper Rejoins Indian Team as Mentor for T20 World Cup 2021

1) Herschelle Gibbs: The first one to achieve this feat was South African opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs. While batting during a match against Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007 on March 16, Gibbs unleashed on leg-spin bowler Daan Van Bunge and hit him for six sixes in the 30th over of the game. Gibbs took on Bunge to hit him all over the ground and courtesy of his aggressive batting, the right-hander scored 72 runs off just 40 deliveries. South Africa eventually won that match by 221 runs.

2) Yuvraj Singh: Ardent Indian and even international cricket lovers would not forget this innings easily. An angry Yuvraj Singh stylishly slogging the ball for gigantic sixes in a game against England on 19th September 2007 was one of the highlights of the inaugural T20 World Cup. An over before, Singh had gotten into a verbal tussle with Andrew Flintoff and Stuart Broad was completely unaware of what was about to hit him. The fast bowler ran in to bowl and Yuvraj went full throttle. What happened in the next six balls would always remain history, Ravi Shastri's iconic commentary at that time still reverberates in many minds when they remember this over. Broad was absolutely torn apart by Yuvraj, who became only the second cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket and the first, in T20Is. In the process, he also scored the fastest T20 fifty--off just 18 balls and India ended up winning the match, and later the tournament as well. Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli To Train Together? Manchester United Drops Hint in Response to Lancashire Cricket’s Tweet (Check Posts)

3) Kieron Pollard: To talk about hitting six sixes in one over in international cricket and not mentioning someone like a Kieron Pollard doesn't just sound right. Pollard, who has a reputation of being one of the biggest and deadliest strikers of the game, joined this list back on 3rd March 2021. West Indies were playing against Sri Lanka in a T20I. Akila Dananjaya was at the top of his game, having taken a hattrick while defending a modest total of 132. But Pollard had other plans. Batting in the last over of the powerplay, the West Indies all-rounder displayed a show of clean, sensational hitting. He hit six sixes in that over and helped his side clinch the win with around seven overs remaining. This was the second instance of such a thing happening in T20 internationals.

4) Jaskaran Malhotra: Jaskaran Malhotra is the latest addition to this list and the second batsman in ODIs to achieve this feat. The Chandigarh-born wicketkeeper-batsman, playing for the USA against Papua New Guinea on September 9, 2021, hit six sixes in the final over bowled by Gaudi Toka. The right-arm fast bowler had absolutely no clue that carnage was about to follow as Malhotra whacked the ball cleanly and in the process, also ensured that he became the first USA batsman to score an ODI hundred. This innings propelled his side to 271/9 in 50 overs.

Till date, these four big-hitters have had the privilege of making it to the record books but with the increasing popularity of T20 cricket all around the globe with multiple nations coming up with their domestic leagues in the shortest format, one thing's for sure, that there would be far more additions to this list and fans can't wait to witness those breathtaking moments take place and make their way in the history of this game.

