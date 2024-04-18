During the 31st clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), all-rounder Sunil Narine registered his name in the list of players to score a century and take wickets in the same match. Let's take a look at the list of player to achieve this milestone. List of Highest Run Chases in IPL: From Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians, 5 Teams That Successfully Chased Down Huge Targets in Indian Premier League.

1. Chris Gayle (RCB)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter played a knock of 175* runs against Pune Warriors India in the Indian Premier League 2013 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He also took two wickets in the match.

2. Shane Watson (CSK)

Former Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson played a brilliant knock of 106 runs against Rajasthan Royals in Pune during the Indian Premier League 2018. In that match, he took one wicket in the match.

3. Sunil Narine (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine played a marvellous innings of 109 runs in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. He grabbed two wickets in this match as well.

4. Chris Gayle (RCB)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener played a knock of 107 runs against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2011 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He also took three wickets in the match.

5. Shane Watson (RR)

Former Rajasthan Royals batter Shane Watson played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 104 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai during the Indian Premier League 2015. In that match, he took two wicket in the match.