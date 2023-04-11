Lucknow Super Giants registered a thrilling one-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Being asked to bat first, RCB put a big total of 212-2 on board. The trio of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell scored half-centuries for the RCB team. The home side then got a brilliant start with the ball too. At one stage LSG were struggling at 32-3. From here on two big innings from Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran brought the visitors back into the game. However, RCB managed to dismiss both of them and exposed LSG's tailenders. RCB Fan Girl Crying in Stadium Photo Goes Viral After RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Match, Netizens Say, 'E Sala Dukh Kaahe Khatam Nahi Hota'.

The match went right down the wire as LSG needed one run in the final delivery. The visitors also had only one wicket in their hand. At this stage, RCB bowler Harshal Patel tried to run out LSG's non-striker batter Ravi Bishnoi. Harshal however failed to do so. RCB had one more chance to enforce super over but their keeper Dinesh Karthik missed a run-out chance as LSG ran away with a very memorable victory.

Following this result, LSG's mentor Gautam Gambhir was pumped up. Gambhir shook hands with RCB players and then did the 'finger on lips' celebration to silence the home crowd. A video of this moment has already gone viral on the internet.

Gautam Gambhir Silences RCB Fans With ‘Finger on Lips’ Gesture

Gautam Gambhir to RCB Fans !! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2zzGEuFRHr — Tanay Vasu (@tanayvasu) April 10, 2023

Since his playing days, Gambhir has always been in the thick of things. His aggressiveness on the field is what led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles. Gambhir also did similar things while playing for the national team and often backed it up with big performances. So this gesture from the LSG mentor was not something new. After Babar Azam, Simon Doull Criticises Virat Kohli for Being 'Concerned About a Milestone' During RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

With this important victory, Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the top of the IPL 2023 table. RCB meanwhile are in seventh place. Faf du Plessis' team will have to soon start converting close matches into victories if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

