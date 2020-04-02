Gautam Gambhir Slams Media For Only Highlighting MS Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup-Winning Six, Says ‘High Time You Hit Your Obsession For A SIX’

File Image | MS Dhoni & Gautam Gambhir | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

On the ninth anniversary of the 2011 World Cup, where the netizens were going gaga over MS Dhoni’s winning six, the others remember Gautam Gambhir contribution as well when he displayed nerves of steel after India lost the two openers quite early in the game. The match was held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between India and Sri Lanka. However, in the first half of the day, MS Dhoni’s last six was highlighted by a majority of the media houses and this surely hasn’t gone down well with Gautam Gambhir who lashed out at the media for the act. Fans Recall Gautam Gambhir’s 97-Run Innings That Helped India Win 2011 World Cup Final Against Sri Lanka, See Twitter Reactions.

Gambhir retweeted the tweet and said that the entire team had won the World Cup and not just the six which also included the nation and the BCCI staff members and the players. It is high time that they need to stop obsessing over a six. The reply by the former Indian opener went viral on social media. Check out the response below:

Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX. pic.twitter.com/WPRPQdfJrV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

Talking about the match, the Indians were chasing a total of 274 runs on the board after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. Mahela Jayawardena had scored a brilliant century which led the team to the total. Whereas India lost Virender Sehwag on a duck and then Sachin Tendulkar on 18. Gambhir displayed nerves of steel and scored 97 runs on the board thus played a vital role for the Men in Blue. The Indians won the game by six wickets.