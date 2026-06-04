Gautam Gambhir vs Selectors? India Coach Favours Sanju Samson Over Shreyas Iyer As India's New T20 Captain

A significant leadership tussle appears to be brewing within the Indian cricket establishment, with national head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly throwing his weight behind Sanju Samson for the coveted T20I captaincy. This development comes as reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors are poised to name Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I skipper for India's upcoming tours to Ireland and England. Lalit Modi Calls for End of ODI Cricket to Save Tests and T20s.

The discussions follow current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's likely removal due to a considerable dip in his batting form, despite leading India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title. In that tournament, he managed 242 runs in nine innings. The BCCI Apex Council is expected to meet online today, June 4, 2026, to ratify the crucial captaincy decision.

Gautam Gambhir's Endorsement for Samson

According to PTI, Gambhir, who was appointed India's head coach in July 2024 and has already steered the team to two major ICC titles, the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup , is a staunch supporter of Sanju Samson.

Gambhir has publicly backed Samson, emphasizing his belief that the wicketkeeper-batsman has immense potential to deliver for the team, and that any lean patch is temporary. Samson enjoyed a strong T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, where he made the highest individual score in the final with 89 runs. His impressive form continued into IPL 2026, where he played for Chennai Super Kings after being traded ahead of the season.

Selectors Eye Shreyas Iyer Amidst Concerns

Conversely, multiple reports indicate that Shreyas Iyer is the front-runner for the T20I captaincy, with some suggesting he is 'all set' to lead India against Ireland and England. Iyer, who was not part of India's T20 World Cup 2026-winning squad, brings a strong IPL captaincy record, having led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and Punjab Kings to the final in 2025.

However, head coach Gambhir reportedly harbors 'reservations' about Iyer's captaincy style, with sources citing potential disagreements during their time together at KKR in 2024. Gambhir is believed to feel that Iyer's approach might not fully align with the aggressive brand of cricket he envisions for the national side.

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, reportedly has concerns over Sanju Samson's consistency, not considering him a long-term captaincy option despite his recent heroics. Agarkar's reported disagreement with Gambhir's preference for Samson highlights the internal debate.

Suryakumar Yadav's Era Concludes

The imminent change in leadership stems from Suryakumar Yadav's prolonged struggle with the bat. Despite lifting the T20 World Cup 2026, the 35-year-old's individual performances have been underwhelming, particularly in IPL 2026 where he managed only 260 runs in 13 matches for Mumbai Indians. Selectors are looking for a fresh face and more consistent batting returns, especially with an eye on the 2028 T20 World Cup and the LA Olympics. 'Ek Bihari Sab pe Bhaari' Virat Kohli's Message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After RCB's IPL 2026 Triumph Goes Viral (Video).

The Road Ahead

The final decision on India's next T20I captain is expected soon, with the two-match T20I series against Ireland commencing on June 26, followed by five T20Is in England, part of a tour running from July 1 to July 19. While Iyer and Samson are the primary contenders, young batter Tilak Varma has also emerged as a dark horse, with his captaincy credentials currently being assessed in an 'A' series in Sri Lanka.

This crucial juncture signals a significant transition for India's T20I side, with the team management seeking stability and a clear leadership vision for future global assignments.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 11:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).