One of the finest captains to have stepped onto the cricket field, Graeme Smith turned 40 on Monday (February 1) and wishes are pouring in from all over the world. Hailing from Johannesburg, the left-handed batsman was technically sound, and his record in forms of cricket is staggering. Be it scoring quick runs in limited-overs game or showing resilience against swinging red cherry, Smith rose to all challenges which came his way and led his team to several memorable triumphs. The former Proteas skipper is currently serving as the director of Cricket South Africa (CSA). Graeme Smith’s Son Crashes Virtual Press Conference to Get His Shoelaces Tied, Video Goes Viral.

In 2003, a 22-year old Smith was handed over the reins of the national team when the Proteas side was reeling by the claims of match-fixing. Despite the odds and challenges, the youngster didn’t disappoint and led his side from the front. While he scored a plethora of runs with the bat, his on-field decision making was magnificent as well. In fact, several legends of the game namely Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis made their international debut under Smith. As the legendary cricketer turns a year older, let’s look at some facts about him.

Graeme Smith Quick Facts:

Graeme Smith was born on February 1, 1981, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Smith was awarded the South African Cricketer of the Year award for his performances in the 2001–02 season. Taking over the national team's reins at the age of 22 years and 82 days, Smith is South Africa’s youngest ever Test captain. The southpaw holds the world record for captaining in most Tests that is 109 matches. He also has the record of most wins in Test matches as captain with 53 triumphs. Smith led South Africa in 150 ODI games, most by a Proteas captain. Graeme Smith made his test debut against Australia in 2002 at Cape Town and played his last match at the same venue and against the same opposition in 2014. He was the part of Rajasthan Royals team which lifted the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2008.

Smith announced retirement from all forms of cricket in March 2014 and brought curtains to an illustrious era. However, he continues to serve South Africa cricket in the administration department. The Proteas side, currently led by Quinton de Kock in all formats, is going through a transition phase and Smith has an uphill task at hands.

