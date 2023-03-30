After a long wait, the Indian Premier League 2023 is back and it promises to be a great two-month experience for fans, who will see their favourite stars in action. Chennai Super Kings, one of the most popular teams, will kickstart the tournament against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a match expected to be nothing short of an absolute blockbuster. MS Dhoni vs Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes vs Shubman Gill and many other player battles await fans. 'Where Is Rohit Sharma?' Netizens Curious About Mumbai Indians Skipper's Absence From IPL 2023 Captains’ Photoshoot With Trophy.

Gujarat Titans could not have asked for a better start to their IPL journey, winning the title in their debut season. But defending the title will be much more challenging for them this season, especially with all the other teams having made powerful additions to their squad at the mini-auction last year. While Gujarat Titans had won the title, Chennai Super Kings had finished ninth on the 10-team table. Ben Stokes is one player fans would be keen to watch in action. The English all-rounder has the capability of turning around a game on its head and CSK will want him to get going right from the start. CSK have been hit with some injuries, with Mukesh Choudhary and Kyle Jamieson ruled out of the tournament. For Gujarat Titans, David Miller will be missing this game. GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 1.

Hardik Pandya will go in pretty much with a squad that won the title last season, barring some changes. Kane Williamson will replace Miller in the XI, which will also include Alzarri Joseph. If Pandya decides to bowl four overs, Odean Smith can come into the playing XI. He can also be used as an impact player, depending on the circumstances of the game and the combination that the Titans go with.

Gujarat Titans Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph.

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh

