Table toppers, Gujarat Titans lock horns with low-lying Delhi Capitals in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. IPL 2023's number one side Gujarat Titans continued their momentum from the successful IPL 2022 season. The Hardik Pandya-led side is on the way towards reaching their second successive playoffs after registering six wins out of the eight games with 12 points. Gujarat's last match ended in a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Batting first, Kolkata posted 179 runs on board after a brilliant knock of 81 from Rahmanullah Gurbaz saw the Nitish Rana-led unit reach a competitive total. Chasing 180, Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar provided vital contributions with the bat to propel Gujarat to their sixth win of the season and put them course for a second successive IPL playoffs. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, perhaps are moving in direction of bowing out of the race for IPL playoffs qualification. The David Warner-led team managed to triumph in just two games out of the eight games and they are currently lying in the last place – 10th – with only four points. Their last meeting ended badly as they lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to record their sixth defeat. Batting first, Hyderabad posted a challenging total of 197 after some splendid batting from batters Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen saw the unit reach a fighting score. Batting second, Delhi could only manage 188 despite the useful knocks from batters Philip Salt and Mitchell Marsh.

The good news is that you can catch Hardik Pandya and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is zero chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between GT and DC is good with the temperature expected to be around 26-33 degrees Celsius.

The pitch for the IPL game between Gujarat and Delhi is expected to be easy for scoring runs as the pace and bounce is true to their nature and batters can easily play their shots. Spinners will come into the equation later on as the pitch gets slower with the match progression.

