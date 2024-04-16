Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is all set to be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC). This can turn out to be a neck-to-neck contest between GT and DC match. Both teams have capable batsmen to make it a high-scoring contest as we have seen in other IPL 2024 matches so far. Shubman Gill and Co will be looking for another win to take them up in the points table. Rishabh Pant and brigade will look forward to gaining some form and making a comeback in the tournament as they didn't have much to talk about till now. GT vs DC IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 32 in Ahmedabad.

GT has only been able to win three matches out of the six played so far but will be coming in after winning the match against the table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR). On the other hand, DC has only been able to win two matches out of six played. DC will be coming in after the win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets. Hardik Pandya's Place in Indian Squad for T20 World Cup 2024 Discussed As Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar Conduct Two-Hour Long Meeting: Report.

Ahmedabad Weather Report

Expected Weather in Ahmedabad at the Time of GT vs DC Match-32 (Source; Accuweather)

The match will be played under extremely hot conditions and the temperature will go down as the match progresses. The conditions will be mostly clear during the GT vs DC IPL 2024 clash. The temperature will vary between 36-40 degrees Celcius.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch present in this stadium is a slow one. It does assist both the bowlers and the batsmen. There are always a lot of cracks found on this black soil pitch which does slow down the flow of runs. It will be a bonus for the team chasing if the team batting first scores less than average runs.

