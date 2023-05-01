In match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Gujarat Titans (GT) face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2, 2023, Tuesday. The match between Gujarat and Delhi starts at 7.30 PM and the toss is at 7 PM. Coming to the match preview for both teams, let us look how the two teams fare before the match gets underway. Was Rohit Sharma Out or Not Out? Mumbai Indians Fans Feel Sanju Samson’s Gloves Hit the Bail During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

On one hand, Gujarat Titans are high flying in the IPL 2023 with 12 points and are currently sitting in the first position after registering six wins out of the eight games. The Hardik Pandya-led team is on a winning spree. The 2022 IPL winners recently achieved a convincing win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that defeated them in their first meeting to secure their sixth win of the season and thus remained on course towards smooth qualification for the IPL playoffs.

Batting first, Kolkata posted a competitive total of 179 on account of their batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s brilliant knock of 81. Gujarat bowlers, Mohammed Shami (3-fer), Noor Ahmad (2-fer), and Joshua Little (2-fer) producing match-turning spells that helped them restrict Kolkata to 179. Chasing 180, Shubman Gill (49) continued his consistent form while Vijay Shankar (51) came good with the bat as Gujarat chased down the target comfortably. Gujarat in their next match will aim to secure another win and boost their chances of IPL playoffs qualification.

On another hand, Delhi Capitals are struggling in this year's IPL. The Rishabh Pant-less team is languishing at the bottom half of the points table (10th place) with four points after managing to secure just two wins out of the eight games. For Delhi, their IPL 2023 campaign seems to be done and dusted. Their hopes of reaching the playoffs seemed to have ended with the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous match.

Batting first, Hyderabad raced off to a challenging total of 197, thanks to some brilliant batting from Abhishek Sharma (67) and Heinrich Klaasen (53). For Delhi, their pick of the bowlers was Mitchell Marsh, who bagged a crucial four-fer (4/27). Chasing 198, Delhi got off to a good start with batters Philip Salt (59) and Mitchell Marsh (63) piling up crucial runs but their quick dismissal marked the end of their run chase as Delhi batters crumbled under pressure. Delhi’s IPL 2023 campaign may well be truly over but a win here or there could spoil the chances of the others trying to reach the playoffs.

GT vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Out of the two matches played between Gujarat and Delhi, Gujarat have prevailed as winners two times.

GT vs DC Match Number 44 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Shubman Gill (GT)

Hardik Pandya (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

David Warner (DC)

Mitchell Marsh (DC)

GT vs DC Match Number 44 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The GT vs DC IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on May 2 (Tuesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

GT vs DC Match Number 44 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the GT vs DC Match Number 44 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the GT vs DC Match Number 44 in India.

GT vs DC Match Number 44 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar

