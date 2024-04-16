Gujarat Titans (GT) will go head to head against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. GT has only been able to win three matches out of the six played so far but will be coming in after winning the match against the table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR). GT won the match by three wickets on the last ball. Bowlers of the GT were sailed off for quite a few runs by the batters of RR. IPL 2024: T20 Records Tumble During Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Run Fest.

Even the batting lineup of GT faced quite a lot of trouble in the middle order but thanks to captain Shubman Gill's performance led GT to the win. A cameo by Rashi Khan also helped GT to gain some momentum. On the other hand, DC will also be coming in after the win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets. The batting lineup of DC is going well as they chased the total with 11 balls left. The DC's bowling lineup needs some improvement as they were unable to take many wickets and also gave away few runs. Suresh Raina Helps Limping MS Dhoni Walk After MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

This can turn out to be a neck-to-neck contest between GT and DC match. Both teams have capable batsmen to make it a high-scoring contest as we have seen in other IPL 2024 matches so far. Shubman Gill and Co will be looking for another win to take them up in the points table. Rishabh Pant and brigade will look forward to gaining some form and making a comeback in the tournament as they didn't have much to talk about till now.

GT vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other a total of three times in which GT has won two matches. Meanwhile, DC has won a single match. It will be an even matchup based up on the stats.

GT vs DC Match Number 32 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Prithvi Shaw Shubman Gill Rishab Pant Sai Sudarshan Kuldeep Yadav Rashid Khan

GT vs DC Match Number 32 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Rashid Khan and also how the DC's batting lineup plays out against GT's bowling lineup.

GT vs DC Match Number 32 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The GT vs DC IPL 2024 Match Number 32 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

GT vs DC Match Number 32 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the GT vs DC match 32 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match 32 free live streaming in India.

GT vs DC Match Number 32 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill (C), Matthew Wade (Wk), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (C)(Wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).