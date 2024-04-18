Both Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals were looking for two points as they faced each other in the 32nd match of the IPL 2024. But the visitors put up a great bowling and fielding performance, restricting the Titans to just 89 runs. Mukesh Kumar claimed three wickets while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs took two wickets each. Rishabh Pant was instrumental behind the stumps and was involved in four wickets. Rashid Khan led the team with 31 runs. Rishabh Pant Stumping Video: Watch Delhi Capitals Captain Dismiss Abhinav Manohar With Quick Hands During GT vs DC IPL 2024.

Chasing the modest 90 runs target, Delhi Capitals also lost some early wickets. Abhishek Porel came in as an impact player and departed on 15 runs, Prithvi Shaw scored seven runs. Sandeep Warrier claimed two wickets to give his side a chance in the match. But captain Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 16 to sail his side to victory. DC won the game by six wickets.

GT vs DC IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

# This was Delhi Capitals’ Second win over Gujarat Titans in four matches

# This is DC's quickest chase in the IPL ever in a non-rain-interrupted match (53 balls vs GT in Ahmedabad, 2024)

# For only the third time in their history, Gujarat Titans have been bowled out in a match. Rishabh Pant Wins Man of the Match Award for his Impressive Wicketkeeping in GT vs DC IPL 2024 Match

# This is DC’s biggest win in terms of balls remaining, surpassing the previous win against PBKS (89 balls)

# This is the third fastest run-chase for 90+ total

# DC have lost 13 wickets in powerplay during IPL 2024 – most among the franchises

# For only the second time in his IPL career, Sai Sudharsan has been dismissed before facing 10 balls

# Lowest strike rate for Wriddhiman Saha (20.00 - vs DC in 2024) in an IPL innings (min 10 balls)

# GT Scored just 30 runs in the powerplay in IPL 2024, which is the second-lowest total behind 27 set in the PBKS vs SRH match

# GT scored 47 runs for the first five wickets which is the lowest score at the fall of 5th wickets in IPL 2024, overtaking 70 run total in the PBKS vs SRH Match

# GT scored the lowest total in IPL; their previous lowest total was 125 against DC only in 2023 at the very same venue.

After the win, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals are level on points in the IPL 2024 standings, but due to a better net run rate, DC overtakes GT.

