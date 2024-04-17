GT vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Wins the Toss and Opts to Bowl First; David Warner Misses Out, Sandeep Warrier Comes in Place of Umesh Yadav in Gujarat Titans

Toss Update: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

The Gujarat Titans will be clashing with the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League 2024. Both teams are coming into the match after winning their last games and would look forward to continuing the winning momentum. However, things have not been smooth for both teams so far in the cash-rich league and both sides hope to work up on the flaws and win today's match. GT vs DC IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 32 in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Titans who were the champions of the tournament in 2022 and were able to make it to the finals in 2023, have performed oppositely in the present edition of the tournament. GT have been feeling the absence of Hardik Pandya and their captain Shubman Gill has not been able to contribute to the fullest in the tournament so far. Rashid Khan's magic in spin is not working and there is a lot of inexperience in the bowling department as well. GT vs DC, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant has been the only bright spot for the team. Opener David Warner has not lived up to the expectations and has almost got out cheaply in every match. Bowling has also been a concern for the team and Anrich Nortje, who is among the main bowlers of the team has been taken to the cleaners by the batsmen.

