2022 IPL Champions Gujarat Titans go one-on-one with Mumbai Indians in the crucial qualifier 2 fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium on May 26, 2023, Friday. The Hardik Pandya-led side head into the clash on the back of a recent loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the qualifier 1. While Rohit Sharma’s men go into the clash after a convincing win against the Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator of the IPL 2023. Gujarat on one hand have won an overall 10 out of the 15 games played whereas Mumbai have prevailed in nine games out of the 15 matches. IPL 2023: ’I Am Not Jasprit Bumrah’s Replacement', Says Mumbai Indians Pacer Akash Madhwal After Claiming 5-Wicket Haul Against LSG in Eliminator.

Gujarat will be keen to shrug off their recent loss and make a comeback with a win in the upcoming encounter while Mumbai will be looking to carry on their winning momentum. The two sides meet again for the third time and second time at the GT’s home ground. Gujarat’s record at their home ground have been pretty decent with the home unit winning five of its eight matches at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium.

Ahmedabad Weather Report

Expected Weather at Narendra Modi Stadium during IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between GT and MI . (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that we can catch Hardik Pandya and his teammates in live action for tomorrow’s game. The weather forecast for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 game between GT and MI is good with the temperature expected to be around 31-37 degree Celsius with the day expected to be extremely humid. There is zero per cent chance of precipitation, meaning we can expect full and uninterrupted gameplay.

Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

So far, all the pitches have proved to be batting-friendly pitches. New ball bowlers also found some assistance. And, for this game also, we reckon it will be the same. Both teams batting first and teams batting second have won their matches at this venue.

