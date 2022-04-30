Gujarat Titans (GT) once again emerged victorious in a closely fought encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Set 171 runs to win, Gujarat Titans reached the target in 19.3 overs with David Miller and Rahul Tewatia adding unbeaten 79-run stand for the fifth wicket. Miller and Tewatia finished unbeaten on 39 and 43 runs respectively to take Titans home. With this win, the Hardik Pandya-led side now have 16 points and are almost through to the playoffs. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Gujarat Titans Extend Lead At Top.

Gujarat Titans’ chase began on a good note with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill adding half-century stand. The Titans then, however, lost the momentum and were reduced to 95/4. Miller and Tewatia then joined forces and not only bailed Titans out of trouble but handed them the victory. Meanwhile, you can check stat highlights of GT vs RCB. Virat Kohli Back in Form! RCB Batsman Scores his First Fifty of IPL 2022 Against Gujarat Titans.

# Virat Kohli scored his first half-century of IPL 2022.

# Hardik Pandya has now completed 100 IPL matches.

# Mohammed Shami has now taken 150 wickets in T20 cricket.

# Gujarat Titans becomes join-third team to win most (5) run chases in a season in the final over.

# Gujarat Titans becomes the first team to begin an IPL season with 8 or more wins in 9 matches.

# Virat Kohli becomes the first ever player with 50 scores of 50+ runs for a single team.

Earlier, batting first, thanks to half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 170/6 in their allotted 20 overs. While Kohli scored 58 off 53 balls, Patidar scored 52 off 32 balls. Apart from the duo, Glenn Maxwell scored 33 off 18 balls to provide his side with the impetus. For Gujarat Titans Pradeep Sangwan picked two wickets while rest of the bowlers chipped in with a wicket each.

