In match number 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 16, Sunday. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Following a last-ball defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, defending champions Gujarat Titans came back into the winning ways after defeating Punjab Kings. They are now in the 3rd position in the IPL 2023 table with 6 points from 4 matches. Shubman Gill has been the pillar for Gujarat Titans in the batting department. On the other hand, the trio of Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan have looked unstoppable so far. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Rajasthan Royals meanwhile are at the top of the IPL 2023 table. They managed to defeat MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk for the first time since 2008. The top order of Rajasthan Royals which has players like Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson are performing at their best. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are strangling opponent batters with their spin choke. With two of the best teams of IPL 2023 going head to head, let's take a look at how the weather in Ahmedabad might turn out and the pitch of Narendra Modi Stadium can behave during the course of the match.

Ahmedabad Weather Report

Expected Weather at Narendra Modi Stadium during GT vs RR IPL 2023 match. (Source: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Ahmedabad during the course of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match is looking very good. According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain and the humidity will hover around 17-26 %. Meanwhile, the temperature will be in the range of 31-37 degree Celsius at the time of this game. Fastest Ball in IPL 2023: Top Bowlers to Clock the Highest Speeds in Indian Premier League Season 16.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The surface in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad often provides help to the batters. With the stadium having both red and black soil pitches, the bounce varies in most of the matches. However, if we take a look at the recent few games, we can see fast bowlers who hit the right length have often troubled the batters.

