Gujarat Titans will be locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Monday, May 15. The game will take place in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Defending champions Gujrat Titans are currently at the top of the table with 16 points from 12 matches. They need one more victory to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Gujarat suffered a defeat against Mumbai Indians in their previous match. Despite the loss, Afghan international Rashid Khan played one of the best innings of his career. Rashid has been one of the best bowlers of the tournament too and is leading the Purple Cap race. GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Tians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 62 in Ahmedabad.

Opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad are in the 9th position in the IPL 2023 table. They suffered a defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match and are now almost out of the playoffs race. Entry points for their batters have been the biggest issue for SRH in this tournament so far. Meanwhile, the bowling department has also struggled for consistency. SRH will have to be at their best to defeat the defending champions and a loss in this match gets them eliminated. Today in this article, let's take a look at how the weather in Ahmedabad will behave and the pitch in Narendra Modi Stadium will play out during the course of the GT vs SRH match.

Ahmedabad Weather

Expected Weather at Narendra Modi Stadium During the GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Match (Image Credits - Accuweather)

There are no chance of rain in Ahmedabad during the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, which comes as a good piece of news for the fans. According to a report from Accuweather, the temperature will remain between 32-39 degree Celsius. The humidity meanwhile will hover around 23-57 percent. IPL 2023: Unruly Crowd Interrupts SRH vs LSG Match After No-Ball Controversy.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at Narendra Modi Stadium usually provides good help to the batters as the pace and bounce stay true for the most part of the game. Fast bowlers who hit the hard length also get decent enough help from the pitch. In the last match at the ground, Gujarat posted 227, and it was a very good track for batting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2023 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).