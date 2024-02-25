WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: We have already witnessed two back-to-back thrilling contests in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 and now it is time for the third game featuring Gujarat Giants (GG-W) and Mumbai Indians (MI-W). While Mumbai Indians-Women have already played a match, Gujarat Giants-Women will be in the action for the first time in this season. Meanwhile, for GG-Women vs MI-Women free live streaming online and live TV telecast details you can scroll down. WPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Season Two.

Mumbai Indians-Women registered a last-ball win over UP Warriroz in the season opener, thanks to Sajeevan Sajana’s six. With two points already in their kitty, MI-W will be looking to make it two in two. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants-Women will be eager to begin on a winning note.

When Is GG-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The GG-W vs MI-W Match 03 of TATA WPL 2024 will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 25 (Sunday). The GG-W vs MI-W clash has a starting time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. Asha Shobana Becomes First Indian to Take Five-Wicket Haul in Women's Premier League, Scalps Three Wickets in One Over to Achieve Feat During RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GG-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD TV channels to catch the live action of the GG-W vs MI-W match 03 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GG-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the GG-W vs MI-W Match 03 TATA WPL 2024 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2024 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).