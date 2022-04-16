Gujarat Titans will square off against Chennai Super Kings in match 29 of IPL 2022 on Sunday, April 17. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The IPL newcomers have taken everyone by surprise this season, securing four wins in five matches and currently leading the points table. Hardik Pandya has been pretty inspirational in his leadership, contributing significantly in all three departments and one can pick them as an early title contender. GT vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 29

They are up against Chennai Super Kings, who broke their four-match losing streak to get their first points on the board against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. The defending champions finally got some much-needed confidence and momentum and they target on continuing with that in this game. Ahead of this IPL match, we bring you the betting odds along with win predictions.

GT vs CSK Betting Odds

Interestingly, both teams have equal chances of winning the match according to bookmakers. According to Bet365, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings both have 1.90 odds of winning this game.

GT vs CSK Win Probability

GT vs CSK Win Probability (Source: Google)

According to Google Predictions, both teams have equal chances of winning this match. Gujarat and Chennai both have 50% chance each of securing all two points from this clash. However, this will change when the game starts and it advances.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

