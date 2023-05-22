IPL fans get ready as defending champions, Gujarat Titans, gear up to face four-time IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Playoffs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 23, 2022, Tuesday. With the mega match set to take place tomorrow, let us take a look at how the two teams fare at the end of the group league matches. Gujarat Titans, on one hand, finished their group matches on top of the points table with 20 points in hand, securing their place in the playoffs. Out of their allotted 14 group league matches, the Hardik Pandya-led side has won 10 games with the latest win coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous fixture. A brilliant IPL ton from Virat Kohli saw RCB cruising to a tricky total of 197. Virat Kohli Crosses 600-run Mark in a Single IPL Season for Third Time, Sets Record During RCB vs GT 2023 Match.

Despite Kohli’s magnificent knock a resilient bowling attack from Gujarat ensured RCB manage only 197. Chasing 198, a sublime knock of 104 from in-form batter Shubman Gill helped Gujarat cross the line with minimal hiccups. With this win, Gujarat recorded their 10th win of season, ensuring that they remain as the Number one ranked IPL team at the end of the group league stage.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, did well to reach the playoffs. Out of their allotted 14 group league matches, the MS Dhoni-led unit won eight games in order to be placed as the second team of the IPL points table as well as the second team to reach the playoffs. Chennai in their previous game crush Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to record their eighth win of the season and qualify for the playoffs. Batting first, Chennai on the back of brilliant fifties from their openers reached an improbable target of 224. Defending 224, Chennai bowlers combined together to demolish Delhi’s batting order and get them out for 146. Having trounced Delhi by a big margin, Chennai look formidable and highly confident about defeating Gujarat in the upcoming match.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Gujarat and Chennai, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 qualifier 1 match between GT and CSK, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 qualifier 1 game between Gujarat and Chennai is no one. Virat Kohli Registers Rare Milestone, Achieves Feat During RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match between GT and CSK. (photo credits: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, both the sides have equal probability of the winning the match. Considering the form, performance, and, depth of the both the units, the probability is justified. Despite Gujarat beating Chennai in their earlier meetings (Gujarat have beaten Chennai on all three meetings), this time however, the match will be different, considering Chennai’s bowling performances in the previous few games. Moreover, unlike last year’s IPL, the match is being held at Chennai that is MS Dhoni-starring side’s home ground, and, so in a way that takes away all the advantages of Gujarat Titans.

