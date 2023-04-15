Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals meet in a repeat of the IPL 2022 final. Match 23 of the IPL 2023 will see these two in-form outfits clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16. Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, barring that heist from Rinku Singh against Kolkata Knight Riders, have been pretty impressive in this season as well. They look to pose a pretty tough challenge to defend their title this season. Rajasthan Royals have been another of those in-form teams. A massive win over Chennai Super Kings in their fortress-Chepauk is a huge confidence booster for the Sanju Samson-led side heading into this match. Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals is easily one of the biggest matches of the season, especially after the exciting contests that these two sides were part of, last season. GT vs RR, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

For Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill is once again looking in sublime form. The young cricketer, who has had centuries in all formats in international cricket, has batted with more finesse and responsibility. In the last match, he looked to bat till the end and take his team over the line. He did fall in that process but by the time he was dismissed, he had already completed his role. That innings featured him playing some delightful strokes on both sides of the wicket and he will look to do the same against Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler, who was the Orange Cap holder last season, has been in good touch, too and he will want to bring nothing but his ‘A’ game to this contest. Ahead of this match, let us take a look at what Google’s win probability suggests. JioCinema To Start Charging for Content by the End of IPL 2023? Here's What the Streaming Platform Has to Say.

GT vs RR IPL 2023 Win Probability (Source: Google)

A very close one once again. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, both have been in good form this season and an exciting clash is on the cards. Having said that, Google’s win probability has picked Gujarat Titans to beat Rajasthan Royals. Gujarat Titans have a win probability of 54%, which is narrowly ahead of Rajasthan Royals’ 46%. The reason why Rajasthan Royals might be a bit low on this is perhaps because of the fact that they weren’t that clinical against Chennai Super Kings. It was Sandeep Sharma, who cooly nailed a yorker to help Rajasthan Royals win in their last match. Gujarat Titans were more dominant and although it their match against Punjab Kings went to the last over, it does not take away the fact that they were dominant for a good part of that contest.

Having said that, this win probability will change as and when this game will progress. Too many close this season already and so, it would be safe to not pick a favourite!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).