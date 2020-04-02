Happy Birthday Michael Clarke: Twitterati Wish the World Cup-Winning Australian Captain As He Turns 39

Happy Birthday Michael Clarke (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates his 39th birthday on Thursday (April 2, 2020) and wishes are pouring in for the legendary cricketer from all over the world. The right-handed batsman was an integral part of the Aussie team which dominated World cricket in the first decade of 2000. His ability to time the ball was sensational and his numbers in international cricket speak volume about his capabilities. Along with that, Clarke was a prolific captain too and has guided Australia to many victories including the 2015 World Cup title. This Day That Year: When Australia Lifted the Cricket World Cup for Fifth Time.

Making his international debut in January 2003, the talismanic cricketer served Australian cricket for over a decade. Speaking of his illustrious record, the star batsman scored 8643 runs from 115 Test matches and 7981 runs from 245 ODI matches. In T20Is, Clarke has amassed 488 runs from 34 matches. He was quite a handy bowler too and even has a hat-trick in Test cricket. Well, anyone could boast of such numbers and thus, Clarke has gained a lot of fans from all around the world. Meanwhile, let's look at how Twitterati wished the Aussie legend.

ICC Remembers The Day!!

Former 🇦🇺 captain @MClarke23 is one of just two players in Test history to have scored a triple hundred and taken a six-wicket haul 🤯 Happy birthday, Pup! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/WX2mRZ5ZyZ — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2020

Great Record!!

8643 Test runs at 49.10 🔴 7981 ODI runs at 44.58 ⚪️ World Cup winning captain in 2015 🏆 Happy birthday to Australia great Michael Clarke!#Cricket #australia #Playdiator pic.twitter.com/TuaQv6VdYv — Playdiator (@Playdiator_app) April 2, 2020

World Cup Winner!!

Wishing you a great year ahead champion. One of my favourite Australian cricketer. A great leader , match winner and one of best batsman. World cup hero and Captain of Australian great test Team. Happy birthday @MClarke23 #happybirthdayclarke #michaelclarke #cricketaustralia pic.twitter.com/4ijztgQSMs — Viratian18 (@cricholic18) April 2, 2020

Amazing Numbers!!

🏏He is the only cricketer to smash four double centuries in a calendar year... 🏏World Cup 🏆🏆 🎉Happy Birthday Michael Clarke 🎂🎂🎂🎂#HappyBirthdayMichaelClarke pic.twitter.com/XLDTdjkcRA — Zainab Khan (@ZainiKhan_23) April 2, 2020

More Wishes!!

#HappyBirthday to @MClarke23 🥳🎉 Australia's 2015 World Cup winning captain 🏆 Joint record of winning Allan Border Medal 4️⃣ times 😘 #MichaelClarke pic.twitter.com/gd9pn75D2g — Zainab Khan (@ZainiKhan_23) April 2, 2020

Greetings Extended!!

Happy 39th Birthday Michael Clarke Players scoring Test double centuries in a calendar year 1x: 311 players 2x: 26 players 3x: Don Bradman (1930), Ricky Ponting (2003), Brendon McCullum (2014), Virat Kohli (2016 & 17) 4x: MICHAEL CLARKE (2012) @cricketcomau — Swamp (@sirswampthing) April 2, 2020

In 2012, the star batsman was at the peak of his powers where he piled up a mountain of runs and crashed many prominent records. Clarke piled up four double centuries in that year, becoming the only batsman to do so. He also led his side to a memorable 5-0 triumph in 2013-14 Ashes. Clarke bid adieu to all forms of cricket in 2015 and passed the baton to Steve Smith. Post-retirement, Clarke donned the commentary hats and gave his voice in many matches.