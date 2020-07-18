One of the finest batswomen going around in World Cricket, Smriti Mandhana turns 24 on Saturday (July 18) and birthday wishes are pouring in for her from all around the world. Born in 1996, the left-handed batswoman is a vital cog of India Women’s cricket team and her record speaks volumes of her prowess. The opener likes to go after the bowlers from the outset and on her day, she can make a mockery of any bowling line-up. Be it spinners or pacers, every sort of bowler is taken to cleaners when Mandhana is on a roll. Smriti Mandhana Birthday Special: 135 vs South Africa and Other Sensational Knocks.

Making her international debut in April 2013 at the age of 18, Mandhana didn’t take long in cementing his place in the national team. However, it was the 2017 Women’s World Cup in England that made the southpaw a household name amongst the cricket fans. Mandhana played one brilliant knock after another and played a vital role in guiding the Women in Blue to the finals of the tournament. She continued her sensational run in the T20 World Cup in succeeding year where she played several stupendous knocks. Courtesy her batting prowess, Mandhana has gathered many fans across the globe who made Twitter go berserk on her special day. Smriti Mandhana Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About India Women’s Batting Star.

128 matches 3822 Runs 4 Odi 31 - 50's 482 Fours 57 Sixes Jersey No.18 Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti ❤️👸#HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/BfT1hVZsFN — Smriti Mandhana Fan Club (@smriti_fansclub) July 18, 2020

Am not a good editor but I am trying this for my Idol Smriti Mandhana ❤️#HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana@mandhana_smriti 💙💙 Smriti is my 🌍 SM 18 is not a jersey number it's an emotion 💯#HappyBirthdaySM🎂🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/WmYpYcAOfw — Fan forever#SM18# Happy Birthday SM❤️ (@Nslatha4) July 17, 2020

The left-handed opener was last in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia where India enjoyed a sensational run in the group stage of the tournament. Unfortunately, however, they lost to host Australia in the final encounter of the tournament.

As of now, Mandhana is enjoying family time at home amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, she must brace herself as the ICC Women’s World Cup is set to take place next year in New Zealand.

